Where the ACA health insurance exchanges stand in 2018

Though enrollment in the exchanges slipped and insurers hiked premiums by an average of 30%, the size of the premium tax credits available to most exchange enrollees ballooned enough that the average subsidized shopper paid a lower premium for coverage than the year before.

Even so, the individual on-exchange ACA plans remain unaffordable for millions of people who aren’t eligible for financial help. Congress has yet to pass legislation to bolster the market and bring down premiums, and is unlikely to do so before insurers must file 2019 rates later this spring. New threats, including the expansion of short-term medical and association health plans, are coming down the pike, promising to lure healthy people away and cause even higher premium hikes next year that unsubsidized enrollees may not accept. If consumers can’t afford coverage and drop it, insurers have a smaller incentive to keep selling plans in the individual market. The more people become uninsured, the more uncompensated care hospitals must swallow.

What’s left? “A weird mix of having a relatively persistent subsidized market, coupled with only the sickest nonsubsidized enrollees, which is not the way anyone would design this to work,” said Erin Trish, associate director of health policy at the University of Southern California’s Schaeffer Center.

Here’s a look at the current state of the ACA exchanges.